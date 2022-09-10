The BJP central election committee has nominated former CM of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb as its Rajya Sabha candidate for the coming by-election to be held on September 22.

On the same day, former Chief Minister Deb has been appointed as the BJP Prabhari for Haryana state.

The seat fell vacant after Dr. Manik Saha resigned in July this year following his appointment as Chief Minister of Tripura.

Deb took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for the nomination.

Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,@BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji & Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura.



I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and it's people. pic.twitter.com/7K4ZloW1Vt — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 9, 2022

"I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people," he added.

Bhanulal Saha, a former finance minister and MLA from Tripura, has been selected by the Left Front as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election.

Biplab Deb has undergone a substantial change in the BJP, receiving an organizational position and being handed responsibility for party business in Haryana.