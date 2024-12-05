The Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala (GB Pant) is contemplating opening a separate dedicated Spine Unit for the first time and has conducted around 1,700 brain and spine surgeries.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday GB Pant Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, said that the hospital had 11 ICU beds, which have been renovated. Following this, the hospital has added 12 more beds, and by December, all ICU bed-related issues will be resolved with the addition of 16 more beds.

“We are also expanding the patient care service area for the Medicine Department. A new Spine Surgeon has also joined to open a Spine Unit. The authority is working towards opening the Spine Unit,” he said.

Dr. Abir Lal Nath, Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology, elaborated on the hospital's expanded neurological services.

He said that since 2023, the Neuroscience OPD has offered diagnostic tests like the Nerve Conduction Velocity (NCV) test, alongside EMG, RNST, VEP tests, and brain angiography, all provided free of cost. Over 500 patients have benefited from these diagnostic services, and over 400 neurological cases have been treated at the facility.

Additionally, the hospital has introduced separate male and female wards with a combined capacity of 20 beds.

"Our focus is to provide comprehensive neurological and neurosurgical care at a fraction of the cost compared to other states," said Dr. Nath.

Dr. Siddha Reddy, Consultant Neurosurgeon of the Neurosurgery Department, informed that since 2019, they have conducted 1,700 operations, including spine and brain surgeries.

“Even the Chief Minister has emphasized reducing referral cases from the state. To meet the demand, some more machines are being procured, which will further reduce the need for referrals. We are also starting another OT, making it two OTs. Here, we are operating on all spine and brain cases. I request the people to seek our opinion,” he added