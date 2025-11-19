Tripura’s GB Pant hospital  performs state’s first heart-muscle reduction procedure

A landmark cardiac procedure has been carried out in Tripura for the first time, with doctors at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital successfully performing a specialised treatment for Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy — a condition where the heart muscle becomes dangerously thick and blocks blood flow.

The medical team conducted a Percutaneous Transluminal Septal Myocardial Ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that reduces the thickened heart tissue by injecting a controlled amount of alcohol into a specific artery. Health officials said the 46-year-old patient who underwent the operation had long suffered severe chest pain and is now recovering well, showing “remarkable improvement”.

Doctors noted that people with this genetic condition often go undiagnosed, increasing the risk of heart failure and sudden cardiac events. One official explained that the procedure directly targets the obstructing muscle and is regarded as one of the most effective options for eligible patients.

“PTSMA, which involves injecting alcohol into a targeted artery to reduce thickened heart tissue, is considered one of the most effective treatments for such cases”, the official said.

Until now, Tripura residents requiring this treatment had to travel outside the state, placing added financial pressure on families. The successful procedure means the Agartala hospital joins a limited group of centres in eastern India with the capability to perform this advanced intervention.

Medical staff described the achievement as a “turning point” for cardiac care in the region. The operation was provided free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The successful effort was led by: Dr Anindya Sundar Trivedi, Assistant Professor, Consultant Cardiologist & HoD (In-Charge), Dr Rakesh Das, Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Manna Bhattacharya, Junior Doctor, Dr Arghya Pratim Nath, Dr Anvesha Debnath, Dr Supratim Acharya, Dr Bulti Namah Das, Dr Angela Debbarma.