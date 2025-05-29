A team of doctors, nurses, and health workers at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital successfully treated a critically ill seven-month-old baby girl, Adrija Debnath, after a grueling battle against acute kidney injury.

A Press Release from Health Department said that Adrija, daughter of Abhijit Debnath, was first admitted to the Pediatric Department of the hospital on May 13, with a week-long history of high fever and bloody diarrhea. Upon admission, her condition was found to be alarming—marked by reduced urine output, dark-colored urine, facial swelling, refusal to eat, and severe physical weakness.

“Recognizing the gravity of the situation, doctors immediately shifted her to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICO) with the primary goal of stabilizing her condition. Initial blood reports revealed dangerously high levels of urea (150 mg/dL) and creatinine (2.1 mg/dL), alongside significant anemia (hemoglobin 6 g/dL) and low platelet count—indicators pointing towards Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a rare but serious condition that can lead to acute kidney failure in children. Despite initial stabilization, Adrija’s condition deteriorated, with complete cessation of urine output and further elevation in urea and creatinine levels. Informed about the need for peritoneal dialysis, her parents chose to seek treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata. However, the prohibitive cost—Rs 70,000 per night and an estimated Rs 15 lakh for the full course—forced the lower-middle-class family to return to Agartala”, said the press release.

They said that on May 19 the child was readmitted to GB Hospital in a critical state. Urea had spiked to 295 mg/dL, creatinine to 6.3 mg/dL, and hemoglobin had plummeted to a life-threatening 3.5 g/dL. With consent from the parents, the hospital commenced emergency peritoneal dialysis and blood transfusions under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Srivas Das.

“Adrija's condition improved steadily. By May 26, she was stable enough to be shifted to the general pediatric ward, with urea levels dropping to 1 mg/dL, creatinine at 0.6 mg/dL, and hemoglobin improving to 9.4 g/dL. In a heartening development, all medical expenses were fully covered under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) schemes, ensuring the family did not bear the financial burden of the treatment”, said the press release reads.

The medical services were provided by Associate Professor Dr. Srivas Das, a specialist pediatrician at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital, Assistant Professor Dr. Chayan Chakma, Senior Resident Dr. Chandana S, PGT doctors Dr. Pranab Reang, Saugat Saha and Dr. Atek.