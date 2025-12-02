Tripura’s GBP hospital performs first leadless pacemaker implantation

In a landmark medical achievement, Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital’s Cardiology Department has successfully implanted its first leadless pacemaker, giving new hope to a critically ill 71-year-old patient.



According to Health department the tiny, coin-sized device, inserted directly into the heart without surgical incisions or connecting wires, represents a major advancement in cardiac care.



“The patient, admitted in a life-threatening state, was battling complete heart block, intraparenchymal hemorrhage, severe traumatic brain injury, and septic shock—conditions requiring urgent, highly coordinated medical intervention. Teams from Emergency Medicine, Neurosurgery, Medicine ICU, and Cardiology worked together over several days to stabilize the patient”, said official.



To correct the dangerous heart rhythm disturbance, the Cardiology Department performed the hospital’s first leadless pacemaker implantation. Unlike conventional pacemakers, which require chest surgery and connecting leads, this miniature device is delivered through a vein and positioned directly in the heart. The procedure lowers the risk of infection and allows faster recovery.



Post-procedure, the patient has shown remarkable improvement and is now stable, reflecting a successful outcome in this high-risk case.



The team behind this milestone included Cardiology: Dr. Anindya Sundar Trivedi (Assistant Professor & Consultant Cardiologist, In-Charge), Dr. Rakesh Das, Dr. Manna Bhattacharjya, Junior Doctors Dr. Arghya Pratim Nath, Dr. Anwesha Debnath, Dr. Prantik Roy, Cath Lab Nurses Debabrata Debnath, Prankrishna Dev, Manas Dutta, Titiksha Majumder and Technicians Kishan Roy (Echo), Sanjay Ghosh (Cath Lab)