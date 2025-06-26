Tripura’s GBP Hospital performs state’s first oesophagus replacement with colon segment

Tripura has, for the first time, conducted a surgery replacing a patient's oesophagus with a segment of the colon at the state's largest referral hospital, Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, said that in a groundbreaking achievement, doctors at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala successfully performed a colon interposition surgery, replacing a patient’s damaged oesophagus with a portion of his colon. This marks the first such surgery in Tripura.

He stated that, according to the patient’s family, Prasenjit Das, a 23-year-old resident of Kaiyadepa, Madhupur in Sepahijala district, had consumed formic acid, used in rubber processing, in March last year following a quarrel with his younger brother.

“He was immediately taken to Madhupur Primary Health Centre, where doctors found that his oesophagus had been severely burnt and completely closed due to the acid. For over a year and a half, Prasenjit was unable to eat rice or drink water properly. Initially, he consulted Dr. Mrinal Debbarma, a gastroenterologist, in January 2025. Dilatation was started. On June 3 this year, his family brought him to GBP Hospital for advanced care. Dr Mrinal Debbarma conducted an endoscopy and detected a stricture in the oesophagus. Repeated oesophageal dilatation was attempted every three weeks, which allowed temporary intake of liquids, but the procedure eventually stopped being effective,” said Dr. Chakraborty.

He added that, as a temporary measure, the patient was fed liquids through a tube inserted into his intestines.

“Over time, it was found that the stricture was refractory and unresponsive to further dilatation. He was then referred to Dr. Dipankar Shankar Mitra, Gastro Surgeon, who discussed the complex case with Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, Cardiothoracic Surgeon. It was decided to perform an oesophageal bypass surgery, using a portion of the colon to reconstruct the oesophagus, passing it through the chest. This highly complex and first-of-its-kind surgery in Tripura was successfully performed on June 5, 2025, in the CTVS (Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery) Operation Theatre of GBP Hospital,” he told reporters.

“Currently, the patient’s condition is stable and improving. He is gradually starting to consume liquid foods orally. A barium CT scan is planned, and he is now preparing for discharge. This successful and first-ever colon interposition surgery at GBP Hospital has brought immense satisfaction to the patient’s family and pride to the medical fraternity. Notably, the entire treatment was provided free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY),” he added.

The operation lasted over seven hours. The surgical team included Dr Subhadeep Pal, Dr Kishore, Dr. Kiran, and Dr. Abhinav. Anaesthesia was administered by Dr Manimoy Debbarma and Dr Surajit Pal. The OT team also comprised Sudipta Mondal (Physician Assistant), OT Assistants Jaydeep Chakraborty and Ratan Mondal, and nurses Sourav Shil, Mousumi Debnath, and Anna Bahadur Jamatia.