Tripura's Gomati district received the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2024.

The award which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was presented in the category of 'Holistic Development of Districts' at the Civil Services Day celebration in New Delhi, on April 21.

Announcing the achievement, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy today said that District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in the district’s journey of governance and development.

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy hailed the recognition as a "glorious achievement" and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the DM and the entire district administration.

“This extraordinary recognition among the five best districts in the country is a testament to the innovative initiatives, effective public service delivery, and developmental activities undertaken by the Gomati district administration,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha exalted the achievement as "a matter of pride" as Ganganagar, an aspirational block in Tripura's Dhalai district, was honored with the prestigious PM Excellence Award 2024.

"Congratulations to the people of Ganganagar block and Saju Wahid A., DM & Collector of Dhalai district, who received the award from Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Civil Services Day," he said.

CM Saha said that the achievement reflects the state government's commitment to progress in the region and showcase the block's dedication to excellence.