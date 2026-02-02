Tripura’s gram panchayat tops India in Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0, two more came as third and fourth

Tripura has scripted a historic achievement at the national level with its outstanding performance in the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0, the results of which were released on February 2, 2026, by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India.

Under the PAI 2.0 assessment for the financial year 2023–24, Tripura’s Gram Panchayats demonstrated exemplary performance, setting a unique benchmark in grassroots governance across the country. Notably, all 1,176 Gram Panchayats of the state participated in the evaluation process, achieving 100 percent data submission and verification across block, district, state, and central levels. This remarkable accomplishment reflects Tripura’s well-organized, efficient, and robust grassroots governance system.



Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman said that according to the PAI 2.0 results, Jugal Kishore Nagar Village Committee of Jampuijala RD Block, Sepahijala District, emerged as the top-performing Gram Panchayat in the entire country, securing the highest score of 88.44 among nearly 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats nationwide.



“This extraordinary feat highlights Tripura’s leadership and excellence in Panchayat performance at the national level”, he said.



He also said that South Nalchar Gram Panchayat of Nalchar RD Block under Sepahijala district also secured the third position nationally with a score of 88.14, and Chesrimai Gram Panchayat of Charilam RD Block under the Sepahijala District achieved the fourth position, scoring 87.85.