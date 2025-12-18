Tripura’s groundwater remains stable as state steps up rainwater conservation push

Tripura’s groundwater situation remains healthy, but the state government has warned that long-term planning is essential to protect water security for future generations. A fresh set of measures is being rolled out to strengthen rainwater harvesting and reduce dependence on groundwater.

The announcement was made by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath after he chaired an Executive Committee meeting on the Watershed Development Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana at Pragna Bhavan on December 18.

Addressing officials, Nath underlined the central role of rainwater conservation in states that depend largely on monsoon rainfall. “States that rely on rainwater must plan carefully for the future. This scheme was launched to address that need,” he said.

The minister said the government is focusing on strengthening natural water storage systems across the state. “To store rainwater after it seeps into the soil, we are constructing watersheds, check dams, ponds, plantations, and more. We have been investing in these projects and are close to achieving our goals. Phase 3.0 will commence after March,” he added.

Drawing comparisons with other regions, Nath pointed out that Tripura is in a relatively secure position. He said states such as Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, which depend heavily on groundwater for agriculture and daily use, are facing severe shortages due to overextraction. “Tripura is in a safe position, using only 9.7% of its groundwater, compared to 15% in Assam and 52% in West Bengal. Still, we must plan for the future generations,” he said.

The minister also directed officials to utilise remaining project funds by January 15, stressing that efficient use of current allocations would help secure additional support for upcoming development works.

Saha Sabhadhipatis from all eight districts attended the meeting. Officials also discussed proposals to develop water bodies along national highways, with plans to add road connectivity, children’s parks, open gyms and plantations to improve public access and community use.

With these initiatives, the state government aims to safeguard Tripura’s water resources while setting an example in sustainable water management and long-term environmental planning.