Tripura's 'Hapong Raja', located in the Longtharai Hills, Dhalai district, is poised to become the next premier tourist destination, promising to boost the state's tourism and economy.

The location holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Recently, Tipra Motha MLA Paul Dangshu, along with key officials, visited 'Hapong Raja' to finalise the site for developing essential tourism infrastructure.

Speaking to India Today NE, MLA Paul revealed that the name 'Hapong Raja' translates to "King of Hills" and is intricately tied to the legendary Unakoti story.

“This sacred pilgrimage site, home to the Shiv Mandir on Longtharai Hill, attracts thousands of devotees every April. The visit was a collaborative effort with officials from the Tourism Department, engineers, forest officers, and local leaders. I am honored to contribute to enhancing a site that embodies over a century of spiritual heritage," Paul said, extending gratitude to Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury for supporting the initiative.

He said that the Longtharai Mandir, located atop Hapong Raja, is managed by the Santikali Mission and draws worshippers during Purnima and Amavasya for special pujas and offerings. The site becomes especially vibrant during Makar Sankranti, locally known as Hangrai, when thousands of devotees and tourists gather for the festivities.

Paul said that following the visit, a comprehensive development plan has been outlined to make Hapong Raja a world-class tourist destination including construction of roads leading to the site, provision of water supply, public toilets, and solar-powered lighting, a watchtower for panoramic views and beautification of the area to enhance visitor experience.

“With these initiatives, Hapong Raja is set to not only preserve its spiritual legacy but also establish itself as a key attraction, offering an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and cultural richness”, he added.