Tripura's healthcare services to be fully digitalised by October 31: Official

Tripura's healthcare services will be fully digitalised by October 31 as part of efforts to make the state's medical system more modern, technology-driven, integrated and patient-friendly, a senior official said on Tuesday, August 11.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte made the announcement while speaking at a workshop on the Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS) at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala.

Gitte said several health councils in the state, including the medical, pharmacy, nursing and allied health councils, have already shifted to online systems.

“If these councils and supply chain management for drug procurement can function digitally despite limited manpower, implementing digital systems across all other healthcare sectors is entirely achievable,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with everyday digital services, Gitte said people routinely book tickets, conduct banking transactions, pay insurance premiums and complete school admissions online, and argued that similar digital integration was achievable in healthcare.

He said the state government was committed to completing the digital transformation within the set deadline of October 31.

“Time is our biggest challenge, but our goal is clear and achievable,” Gitte said, adding that the initiative would provide Tripura another opportunity to establish itself as a leading digital healthcare state.

He also highlighted the state's previous achievements in areas including ease of doing business reforms, the PM-JANMAN scheme and rural development.

Under the proposed unified digital healthcare framework, patient medical histories will be securely accessible across different health centres. This is expected to ensure continuity of care and enable faster treatment delivery.

The initiative is aimed at integrating healthcare services across the state and reducing dependence on manual systems, officials said.