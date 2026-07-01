Tripura’s International Cricket Stadium nears completion by October, eyes future IPL hosting

Tripura's ambitious International Cricket Stadium at Narsingarh is moving steadily towards completion, with major construction work expected to be finished by October 2026. Authorities are also exploring the possibility of hosting high-profile domestic and international matches, including Indian Premier League (IPL) fixtures, once the stadium receives the necessary approvals.

Once completed, the Narsingarh stadium will become the second international-standard cricket stadium in Northeast India after Assam.

According to Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) Secretary Subrata Dey, the project, titled Construction of International Cricket Stadium at Narsingarh, Agartala, is being executed by Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd. at a total estimated cost of Rs 185.13 crore.

As of June 30, 2026, work worth nearly Rs 178 crore has been completed, including the value of materials delivered to the site. Earlier records show that by July 31, 2025, work valued at Rs 151 crore had been completed, comprising Rs 114 crore worth of finished construction and Rs 37 crore in materials for installations such as lifts, centralised air-conditioning, floodlights, fire-fighting systems and electrical works.

Following July 2025, an additional Rs 27 crore worth of work has reportedly been executed. The remaining work, valued at around Rs 7 crore, is in its final stages, with materials already procured and specialised agencies engaged for execution.

The key pending works include the Integrated Building Management System (IBMS), air-conditioning, roofing for the main pavilion, media pavilion and TV production areas, aluminium composite panel (ACP) work, false ceilings, and fire-fighting systems.

Construction of the floodlight system has also made significant progress. Foundations for all six high-mast towers have been completed, the lighting equipment has reached the site, and the steel structures are ready for installation.

According to the current construction schedule, the general stand gallery and Premium Seating-II are expected to be completed by June 20, 2026, while the media pavilion and TV production building are targeted for completion by July 20, 2026. The remaining works are scheduled to conclude by August 31, 2026, although officials indicated that finishing touches and commissioning could extend until October 2026.

Stakeholders are optimistic that once all critical infrastructure is completed and certified, the stadium will be capable of hosting major domestic and international cricket events, including potential Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, subject to approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and compliance with international standards.

TCA Secretary Subrata Dey said timely completion of the remaining works and installation of essential systems would be crucial in transforming the venue into a world-class cricket facility and boosting Tripura's sporting infrastructure.