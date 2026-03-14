Tripura's IPFT says ready to contest all 28 TTAADC seats, open to alliance or solo fight

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has announced that it is prepared to contest all 28 seats in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), while also expressing willingness to contest the polls as part of an alliance.

The party said it has no objection if the existing alliance partners decide to fight the elections jointly, but it is equally ready to go solo if required.

IPFT, a regional political party in Tripura, has been in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2018.

Speaking after a high-level Central Working Committee meeting of the party, Assistant General Secretary Buddha Debbarma said the leadership held detailed discussions on electoral strategy and organisational strengthening ahead of the council polls.

“We held detailed deliberations on the forthcoming TTAADC election. While all political parties are finalising their strategies, the IPFT has also taken several key decisions to strengthen our organisation and contest the election effectively,” Debbarma said.

The IPFT is currently part of the ruling trilateral alliance in the state along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Tipra Motha Party.

Clarifying the party’s stand on alliances, Debbarma said that if all three alliance partners agree to contest the TTAADC elections together, the IPFT would support the joint effort.

“Our stance remains clear. If all three alliance partners agree to fight the election jointly in the district council, we have no objection. But if any party prefers to go solo, we also have no issue with that. In any case, the IPFT will contest all 28 seats, as we have a strong voter base and will demonstrate our strength,” he said.

Debbarma added that the decision reflects the party’s commitment to representing the interests of tribal communities while maintaining a strong organisational presence in the autonomous district council.