Tripura's Directorate of Information Technology has won the "Initiative in IT" award at the 15th National Digital Transformation Awards 2024 for its Beneficiary Management System (BMS), a state-developed Data Build Tool platform.

The department was declared the winner among various nominations across the country.

Speaking with India Today NE, the Director of IT, Raghul Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, said that the award, presented by Gov-Connect (an iLounge Media initiative), recognizes the department's exceptional commitment to delivering high-quality services, driving innovation, and fostering positive change in the state.

The award is part of the 15th edition of the Digital Transformation Conclave 2024, organised by the Department of Information Technology (IT), Government of Assam, and Gov-Connect (an initiative by iLounge Media).

He stated that the Digital Transformation Awards are presented annually and stand as a beacon of recognition and inspiration.

The IT Director explained that the Directorate of Information Technology received the award for implementing the Beneficiary Management System (BMS-DBT platform) initiative, which had a significant impact on the state’s benefits delivery system.

“The department’s award-winning initiative, Beneficiary Management System (BMS-DBT platform), was introduced in 2020-21 and has since onboarded 100 welfare schemes from 23 departments in end-to-end online mode. Out of the total 39,48,350 population, as per the Tripura Ration Card Database, around 11,60,912 beneficiaries have been covered so far, with Rs. 1,594.30 crore disbursed through DBT. Key features of BMS include accountability, transparency, the elimination of fake beneficiaries, improvements in the benefits delivery process, paperless processing, significant reductions in response times, and increased citizen engagement,” he said.

Furthermore, during the knowledge-sharing session Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, Director of IT, delivered a presentation on the "Digital Tripura" initiative as an invited speaker.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of the entire team at DIT. We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, which emphasises our commitment to improving the lives of citizens, ensuring a brighter future for all, and fulfilling the ‘Digital Tripura’ drive as envisioned by Chief Minister Manik Saha and IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy,” said the Director of IT.