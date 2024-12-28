Tripura's Jampui Hills came alive with the warmth of words, melodies, and youthful exuberance under the winter sky of December 27 as spirited young minds from ten picturesque villages in Behliangchhip village gathered for “Zantiang Hla Mâwi” (Soulful Midnight’s Songs).

The literary soiree was organised by the Zampui Literary Society (ZLS).

With the neighboring Hachhek Hill range of Mizoram forming a breathtaking backdrop, the event was a celebration of creativity, culture, and community.

Held in the cozy backyard of Tranquil Homestay’s Traditional Kitchen, the event featured an open mic poetry session where participants recited original compositions.

These readings sparked thought-provoking discussions with the audience, enriching the evening with intellectual exchanges. Adding to the magic were captivating musical performances by local artists, who enthralled the audience with their original songs. A range of competitive activities also kept the excitement alive, with books presented as prizes to celebrate the winners’ talents.

The event was graced by three dynamic speakers who shared their insights on the transformative power of literature Dr. Zairemthiama Pachuau explored how literature positively impacts mental and physical health, drawing from his personal experiences, Laldawnpuii delved into romanticism in literature, highlighting its role in promoting culture, tourism, and the arts, with a special focus on Jampui Hill’s potential and Davies Hriatpuia, a teenage prodigy with two books to his name, emphasised literature’s power as a tool for social critique and its ability to inspire societal reform.

Jampui Hills is witnessing a literary renaissance, fueled by the passion and leadership of Dr. Dustin Lalkulhpuia, a scholar and prolific writer from Behliangchhip village. Under his guidance, the youth are embracing the transformative power of literature, forging a vibrant cultural movement that is gaining momentum with each passing day.

“Zantiang Hla Mâwi” not only showcased the immense talent and creativity of Jampui Hill’s youth but also underscored the potential of literature as a medium to bridge communities, inspire change, and celebrate the rich heritage of the Mizos. As the flames of the bonfire flickered under the starry sky, so too did the spirits of those present—ignited with hope, imagination, and the soulful power of words.