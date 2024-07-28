Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, has been appointed Governor of Telangana, marking the first time in Tripura's history that a native of the state will serve as governor elsewhere.

Dev Varma, born to Rajkumar Ramendra Kishore Dev Varma and Maharajkumari Kamal Prava Devi, has been a long-standing member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He joined the party in the early 1990s, remaining loyal during years when the BJP held little sway in Tripura's political landscape dominated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

His political career peaked when he served as Tripura's second Deputy Chief Minister from 2018 to 2023, after winning the Charilam constituency seat. During his tenure, he oversaw key portfolios including Finance, Rural Development, and Power.

Dev Varma's appointment comes despite his recent electoral setback in the 2024 Assembly Election, where he lost his seat to a Tipra Motha candidate. He is the uncle of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chairman of Tipra Motha and a fellow member of Tripura's royal family.

Beyond politics, Dev Varma is known for his contributions to literature and sports. He is a respected writer and poet in the Northeast and currently serves as President of the Badminton Association of India from 1990-1993.

His cultural engagement extends to past roles with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage and the North Eastern Council's Cultural Advisory Committee.