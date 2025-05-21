Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat in Tripura’s Dhalai district has rolled out compostable bags made from PBAT, a biodegradable and chemical-free polymer, in a bid to curb the use of single-use plastic. The move is part of a broader push under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban to encourage eco-friendly alternatives and promote sustainable urban development.

The PBAT bags, certified for compostability and biodegradability by the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET), can decompose within 180 days, a stark contrast to traditional plastic bags that remain in the environment for hundreds of years.

“These eco-friendly bags decompose within 180 days — a remarkable improvement over traditional plastic bags that linger for centuries,” said a municipal official. The bags are priced at Rs 145 per kg for wholesale buyers and Rs 160 per kg at retail, making them a feasible option for both vendors and consumers.

Beyond the product launch, the Nagar Panchayat is actively running awareness campaigns to educate residents and shopkeepers about the environmental impact of plastic waste and the benefits of switching to biodegradable alternatives.

“The aim is to reduce plastic pollution, promote responsible waste management, and foster sustainable habits at the grassroots level,” the official added. The initiative reflects the national strategy of turning the plastic waste crisis into a platform for innovation, with urban bodies across the country embracing the Recycle, Reuse, and Recovery (RRR) model.

This local effort ties into India’s broader environmental agenda, which emphasises community involvement, behavioural change, and multi-stakeholder cooperation to achieve long-term sustainability targets. The campaign in Kamalpur is being held up as an example of how small towns can make a significant contribution to national and global environmental goals.

Officials believe the Kamalpur model could be replicated in other regions, showing that scalable, community-led solutions are key to tackling one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.