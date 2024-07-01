Khowai District in Tripura has been recognized as the Best Performing District by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for its exemplary implementation of the Joint Action Plan on "Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking."

The accolade was awarded during a ceremony marking the observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 30th.

Nityananda Rai, the Minister of State for Home Department, presented the honor to District Magistrate Chandni Chandran of Khowai.



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According to government sources, Khowai has performed well in all major parameters of the implementation of the program, including the installation of CCTV cameras in major medical shops, prabhari club activities in schools, and enforcement of the COTPA Act.

“In November 2023, Chief Minister Manik Saha launched an innovative scheme for the prevention of child marriage and the reintegration of victims of child marriage back into schools. The scheme, named CHESTA (Child Marriage Elimination Through Sensitisation, Tracking, and Awareness), was appreciated for its coverage of both school-going and out-of-school girls, involvement of all stakeholders, and incentives for informants. Since child marriage is the highest instance of human trafficking in Tripura, this scheme was instrumental in helping the district get this recognition. The Police Department had doubled the seizure of drugs and other intoxicants in the past year,” said the source.