The Consumer Forum in West District of Tripura has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sherowali Sweets and Bakery shop for selling a substandard cake with a bitter taste to a customer.

Sherowali Sweets and Bakery shop is one of the largest sweet retail shops in Tripura, with several outlets in Agartala city.

Speaking with India Today NE, advocate Kundan Pandey said that a customer purchased a birthday cake from Sherowali Sweets and Bakery shop located at Sankar Chowmuhani, Agartala on August 4, 2023.

“The customer complained that the cake tasted bitter due to the low-quality materials used in its making. Seeking compensation, the customer filed a case against Sherowali Sweets and Bakery shop before the District Consumer Forum, West Tripura. The Consumer Commission found Sherowali Sweets and Bakery shop responsible for supplying a low-quality cake and awarded a fine of Rs. 50,000. The shop was directed to pay the amount within 30 days, failing which they would incur an interest rate of 7.5% per annum until the date of actual payment”, he said.

Advocate Pandey further informed that the Consumer Commission instructed Sherowali Sweets and Bakery shops to ensure that they do not supply such low-quality foods in the future.

“They must also display a board in their shops stating that they maintain the prescribed quality of food items. Within three weeks, Sherowali Sweets and Bakery shop is required to submit a compliance report to the Consumer Commission confirming that they have installed such boards in their shops”, he added.