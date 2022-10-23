As the political scenario begins to heat up in Tripura ahead of the state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 22, claimed that the state's Left Front can rule the state as they have a backdoor arrangement with Congress.

Despite the fact that the two parties (Left and Congress) have controlled Tripura since it became a state in 1972, according to BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, the saffron party changed the "political arithmetic" of the state by winning 36 seats in the 60-member House in the 2018 assembly elections, pushing Congress to the margins.

Bhattacharjee also predicted that the BJP would win a sizable majority in the 2023 assembly elections and claimed that although the saffron party does not support terrorism, it "would not spare anyone seeking to cause trouble,"

In response to the opposition's claims that peace and order had deteriorated, Bhattacharjee said, "The assassinations of Left Front minister Bimal Sinha and Sub-divisional Magistrate Sukhram Debbarma that happened under Left government are forgotten by the opposition. Their families have not yet received justice."

''Up to 1,504 members of supporters from other parties joined the BJP there,'' he added.

However, the CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury dismissed the claim made by the BJP state president as being without merit.

"We don't communicate with the Congress in any way, either directly or indirectly. To reinstate democratic values in the state, we're appealing to all democratic forces to step forward. We never requested the Congress form an alliance."