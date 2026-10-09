Tripura’s lone hydroelectric project to be revived in December at Rs 100 crore

Restoration work on Tripura’s lone hydroelectric power project in Gomati district is scheduled to begin in December at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on October 9.

The 2.5-MW Gumti hydroelectric project has remained shut since devastating floods in 2024 caused extensive damage to the facility. The state government has now decided to revive the project following a series of technical studies to assess the feasibility of its restoration.

Addressing a dam safety awareness programme at Tirthamuk in Gomati district, Nath said surveys had been conducted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

“We have got surveys carried out by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) to explore the feasibility of its revival,” the minister said.

The government has earmarked an estimated Rs 100 crore for the restoration work, which is expected to begin in December.

“Restoration work at the Gumti Hydroelectric Project will kick-start in December. Once the work is completed, the plant will produce 10-11 MW of power daily,” Nath said.

The revival of the project is expected to restore a key hydropower facility in the state, which has remained non-operational since the 2024 floods. The proposed generation capacity of 10-11 MW, however, is significantly higher than the plant’s original installed capacity of 2.5 MW.

The minister also praised the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) for organising the awareness programme, stating that such initiatives reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of people living downstream of the dam.

The Gumti hydroelectric project was established at Tirthamuk 56 years ago by harnessing the Raima and Sarma hill streams. Over the years, the dam and its reservoir have also emerged as major tourist attractions, officials said.

The planned restoration is expected to bring the long-shuttered facility back into operation while renewing attention on dam safety and the management of water infrastructure in Tripura.