The Tripura government has decided to develop the Ludhua Tea Estate in Sabroom, South Tripura, into a full-fledged eco-tourism park.



Spread across 22 acres, the estate currently produces high-quality black and green tea.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, along with Tourism Director Prashant Badal Negi and former MLA Sankar Roy, visited the site on Monday to assess its potential. The visit included a review meeting attended by local officials, including Sabroom SDM and Executive Engineer Sunil Poddar.



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Negi informed PTI that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 32 crore is nearly finalized for the first phase of development. Planned features include boating facilities, a cafeteria, a ropeway over the estate's slopes, footbridges, seating areas, log huts, and a plantation of medicinal herbs.

“The goal is to elevate Tripura’s tourism sector over the next 2–3 years. Once completed, Ludhua Tea Estate will emerge as a major attraction,” said Negi, highlighting that all modern amenities will be made available to visitors.