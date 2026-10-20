At least 10 foreign delegates and representatives of the Government of India are expected to attend Tripura’s Mayer Gomon, or Durga Puja carnival, in Agartala on October 23, as the state government seeks to promote the annual cultural spectacle on national and international platforms.

Kiran Gitte, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department, reviewed preparations for the event on Tuesday in the presence of Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, Cultural Advisory Committee Vice-Chairperson Subrata Chakraborty, the ICA Director and other senior officials.

Representatives from the Public Works Department, police, fire services and other departments also attended the review meeting.

Gitte said arrangements were being made at the main venue in front of Maharani Tulsibati School in Agartala. Officials reviewed stage preparations, security arrangements, traffic management and other logistical requirements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Special attention is being given to crowd management along the route connecting the main venue to Dashami Ghat. The arrangements include strategic barricading, watchtowers, police deployment, health teams and drinking water facilities. Coordination with participating clubs and Durga Puja committees is also underway.

Gitte said Mayer Gomon was attracting growing public attention each year, with an increasing number of Puja committees participating and larger crowds gathering to witness the traditional spectacle.

The government aims to organise the event in a disciplined and coordinated manner while gradually developing it into a major national cultural attraction, he said.

Emphasising the event’s cultural significance, Gitte said Mayer Gomon reflected Tripura’s distinctive identity and traditions. The government wants to showcase the carnival on a wider platform to attract visitors and strengthen the state’s tourism potential.

This year’s programme is expected to be particularly significant, with foreign delegates and representatives of the Government of India likely to attend.

Gitte said the state government had approached several embassies and consulates to introduce them to the cultural event, with a number of representatives expressing interest in visiting Tripura. Although the ongoing Durga Puja holidays had affected communication with some prospective visitors due to office closures, he expressed hope that at least 10 foreign delegates would attend.

Referring to growing international interest in the state, Gitte also cited foreign participation in a business conclave held in Agartala, saying such engagements offered opportunities to showcase Tripura’s culture, traditions and tourism potential.

The government now hopes to build on that interest by positioning Mayer Gomon as a distinctive cultural event reflecting the beauty, traditions and grandeur of Tripura’s Durga Puja celebrations.