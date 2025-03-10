Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced that Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport is on the verge of being declared an Immigration Airport, a crucial step toward achieving international status.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Domestic Air Cargo Terminal at MBB Airport on March 10, Chowdhury highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the airport.

“We are trying to convert this airport into an International Airport. A few days back, I was in Delhi and met the Union Civil Aviation Minister, where I placed a series of demands. We are hopeful that he will visit Agartala after the Union Budget and inspect MBB Airport to assess the work required for declaring it an International Airport. This airport has already been declared a Customs Airport,” he said.

The minister noted that MBB Airport handles approximately 30 daily flights, serving around 2,000 passengers.

To fulfill the requirements for an Immigration Airport, Chowdhury said the state government has agreed to provide additional security personnel.

“This time, I placed this demand as well. They have accepted our memorandum and assured us that the declaration of an Immigration Airport will be made after consultation with the Home Department. The Central Government has informed us that if we want an International Airport or Immigration Airport, we must provide additional manpower from Tripura Police. Our government has decided to increase the manpower after a cabinet meeting. Around 265 jawans of CRPF will be deployed at this airport, and the declaration of MBB Airport as an Immigration Airport is not far away,” he added.

Further, the Union Civil Aviation Minister is expected to visit Kailashahar in Unakoti district to assess the possibility of reviving the defunct airport there, a move aimed at improving connectivity in the Northeast.