Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on June 29 announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) granted approval for Agartala Government Medical College to raise its MBBS intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats, stating that the development will benefit aspiring medical students from the state.

Furthermore, the Tripura chief minister termed the the increase in seats a significant accomplishment for the state.

Taking to the microblogging site X, he wrote, “The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval for Agartala Government Medical College to increase its MBBS intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats. This is a significant accomplishment, as it will provide more opportunities for aspiring medical students from our state to pursue their dream of becoming a doctor.”

Additionally, CM Saha exalted that the expansion will contribute to strengthening healthcare services in the region in the coming years.

“This expansion of seats is expected to enhance access to healthcare services in the future. Our Government is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the healthcare sector in the state,” the Tripura chief minister added.