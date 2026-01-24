Tripura’s Narikel Kunja at Dumboor Reservoir set to emerge as world-class tourist destination: Minister

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on January 24 said that Narikel Kunja at the Dumboor reservoir in Gomati district has emerged as a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists and is being developed as a world-class tourist destination.

The minister said the state Tourism Department has already undertaken significant development work at Narikel Kunja to enhance its appeal and tourism potential. He made the remarks during a visit to Dumboor, where he carried out an evening inspection of the area to assess further measures for beautification and infrastructure development.

Chowdhury said the visit was aimed at exploring additional initiatives to make Narikel Kunja more attractive and tourist-friendly. The inspection was conducted in the presence of the District Magistrate of Dhalai district, the Director of the Tourism Department, public representatives and senior government officials.

He said discussions during the visit focused on future development plans, including improving basic infrastructure, enhancing scenic beauty and upgrading tourist facilities. The objective, he added, is to boost tourism and firmly establish Dumboor as a prominent destination on Tripura’s tourism map.

The Tourism Minister expressed confidence that with sustained development efforts, Narikel Kunja and the Dumboor reservoir area would play a key role in promoting eco-tourism and increasing tourist footfall in the state.