The newly under-construction international cricket stadium at Narsinghgarh in Agartala is set to host its first IPL match in 2026, soon after the completion of the construction work.



President of the Tripura Cricket Association, Tapan Lodh, said that the international cricket stadium at Narsinghgarh in Agartala would be completed by 2026.



“We are hopeful that a real IPL match will take place by next year. At first, the construction work was very slow, but gradually it gained momentum. We are hopeful that soon after the completion of the construction work, and after fulfilling rules, regulations, and requirements, the match will take place,” he said.



The facility, located in Narsinghgarh, will be the second-largest stadium in Northeast India after Guwahati and will have a seating capacity of 25,000.



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The work began in 2017. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019–20, construction was halted, causing delays.



The stadium, owned and operated by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), will serve as the home ground for both the Tripura cricket team and the Indian cricket team. It is expected to host international matches, boosting the region’s presence in national and global cricket.



Meanwhile, TCA Secretary Subrata Dey said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the return of the TATA IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season, which will be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on the 12th and 13th of April.