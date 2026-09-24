Tripura’s Neermahal Water Festival to return to Melaghar from October 7

Tripura’s three-day Neermahal Water Festival 2026 will be held at Melaghar in Sepahijala district from October 7 to 9, officials said on September 24.

A preparatory meeting for the festival was held at the conference hall of the Melaghar Municipal Council, chaired by Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman. Representatives of various government departments and elected representatives attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Barman sought cooperation from all concerned departments to ensure the smooth and successful organisation of the three-day event.

He also appealed to local residents to extend their cooperation in making the festival attractive and well-organised.

According to the organisers, the festival will feature a mix of cultural and sporting activities, including Manasamangal, boat races, swimming and yoga competitions, among other programmes.

The festival is centred around Neermahal, one of Tripura’s prominent heritage and tourism destinations, and the adjoining Rudrasagar Lake.

The annual event aims to showcase Tripura’s natural beauty and traditional culture while highlighting the close relationship between Rudrasagar Lake and the heritage and everyday life of communities in the surrounding region.

With its combination of cultural performances and water-based sporting activities, the festival is also expected to draw visitors to Melaghar and promote the area as a tourism destination.