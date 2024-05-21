The Tourism Department has decided to clean the entire Rudrasagar Lake, which has been covered by water hyacinths, disrupting boat movement and preventing access to the renowned Neermahal (water palace).

Neermahal is a famous tourist destination of Tripura located in Melaghar under Sepahijala District.

Following reports of water hyacinth spread on social media, hindering access to Neermahal, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury rushed to the spot today and held a meeting.

Later, the minister told reporters that tourists are facing difficulties in visiting Neermahal due to the rapid growth of water hyacinths in Rudrasagar Lake during the monsoon.

"We have observing that water hyacinths during the monsoon season obstructed the beauty of Neermahal, and this has intensified this year. Despite ongoing elections, restricting developmental works, today, along with the Tourism Director, we have convened a meeting with forest officials, sub-divisional officers, and other local authorities. We have decided to promptly clean the water hyacinths, and funds will be provided from the Tourism Department to the Melaghar Municipal Council through cooperative means. We are committed to the development of tourism. The Rudrasagar Lake will soon be cleaned," said the minister.

He further stated that the department will ensure that people do not face similar difficulties in the coming years.

"Different teams will be formed to clean the lake, ensuring the complete removal of water hyacinths from Rudrasagar Lake," he added.