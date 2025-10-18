Tripura’s Palatana Plant: NTPC moves to renew Bangladesh power deal

Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has begun the process to renew its power supply agreement with Bangladesh from Tripura’s Palatana plant, officials confirmed on October 18.

The current agreement between Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to supply 100 MW of power is set to expire in March 2026.

Officials from NVVN met with TSECL Managing Director Debasish Bose in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the renewal. “We are ready to renew the agreement with BPDB,” Bose told PTI, adding that TSECL currently supplies an average of 85 MW to Bangladesh daily, which is expected to increase to 100 MW from November.

Bose said that the next step involves NVVN holding discussions with Bangladesh authorities. “If they agree, we will continue to supply power to the neighbouring country,” he added.

When asked about potential power exports to Nepal, Bose noted that supplying power to Bangladesh is currently more viable and that the focus remains on extending the existing agreement.

The Palatana plant, Tripura’s key power station, continues to play a crucial role in regional energy cooperation, strengthening India’s electricity exports to neighbouring countries.