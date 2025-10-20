Tripura’s pre-diwali marvel: YouTuber’s music video brings Goddess Tripureshwari to life on screen

In a moment that has left Tripura spellbound, the eternal grace of Maa Tripureshwari — the presiding deity of the sacred Tripura Sundari Temple — has come alive on screen for the very first time.

In an artistic endeavour that beautifully blends faith and creativity, a team of local talents has reimagined divinity through the magic of prosthetic artistry, bringing the goddess’s divine form to life in a seven-minute pre-Diwali music video that has moved audiences across the state.

At the heart of this spiritual creation stands actress Namita Debnath, whose powerful yet serene portrayal of Maa Tripureshwari radiates both compassion and strength. With intricate prosthetic make-up carefully crafted to mirror the revered idol of the temple, her transformation is nothing short of mesmerising.

Opposite her, Anirban Bhowmik — a renowned YouTuber from Udaipur in Gomati District — plays a humble devotee whose unwavering faith forms the emotional core of the story.

The music video tells a soul-stirring tale: a poor yet devout young man who endures life’s hardships without ever letting go of his devotion. As his prayers reach their breaking point, the goddess herself appears before him — not in grandeur, but in tenderness — reassuring him of her eternal presence. The moment unfolds with quiet majesty, leaving viewers teary-eyed and awestruck.



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“The prosthetic make-up was designed to exactly replicate the goddess as she is worshipped at the temple,” said Anirban Bhowmik, who not only portrayed the devotee but also directed and produced the project. “We even included behind-the-scenes footage at the end, so viewers could see that it was all achieved through human creativity — not VFX or AI. The love and appreciation we’ve received have been overwhelming.”

Anirban revealed that the concept had lived in his mind for nearly two years. It was only after sharing the idea with his elder brother — singer and composer Kishan Das — that it finally took shape. “It felt like the right time,” he said. “And we wanted to approach it with devotion, not just ambition.”

Before filming began, the team performed sacred rituals at the temple, ensuring that the sanctity of Maa Tripureshwari’s image was preserved. The production also features Matabari MLA Abhisek Debroy in a cameo appearance, further tying the film to its cultural and spiritual roots.

Behind the camera, the creative energy was just as divine. Adarsh Ray handled cinematography, editing, and VFX, while the exquisite prosthetic and make-up work came from Glamour World, under the expertise of Mitadru Sengupta. The soulful music, composed and sung by Kishan Das, carries lyrics penned by Saikat Sarkar — weaving emotion, devotion, and melody into one spiritual tapestry.

The video’s release comes as Tripura prepares for Diwali celebrations, and it has already struck a chord with audiences online, earning thousands of views within hours of release. Many viewers described the experience as “divine,” “soul-healing,” and “a true tribute to Tripureshwari Maa.”

As the lights of Diwali illuminate homes across Tripura, this music video stands as a radiant reminder that when faith meets art, divinity truly comes alive — not only on screen, but in the hearts of all who watch.