Tripura’s Raj Bhavan renamed, but opposition says ‘only name changed, not governance’

The renaming of Tripura's Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan has sparked debate among political parties in the state. On December 31, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu announced that the change would come into effect from December 1. Reactions from the opposition have highlighted both cautious support and criticism. While the CPI(M) described the decision as “appropriate,” Congress leaders questioned whether the move would translate to any real benefit for the populace or merely serve as a diversion from government shortcomings.

Jitendra Chaudhary, Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state committee secretary, commented on the decision, stating he welcomed the move, albeit delayed. He affirmed the appropriateness of the renaming but stressed that it should bring substantive changes. "But I have one submission, by naming only, it does not work. Lok Bhavan should, in reality and practically, be a place for the public and their grievances. In Tripura the government is very arrogant; if the ruling party becomes arrogant, the common people have no place to submit their grievances or be heard. The Governor’s office should not be parallel to the government. But this Lok Bhavan should be responsive and should endorse people’s grievances and be answerable," said the LoP.

Chaudhary further expressed concern about his interactions with the Governor, noting a decline in engagement compared to previous years. He stated, "Being LoP, earlier they invited me to every event, but this Governor never talks to me or meets me. I don’t blame him, as he was a simple MLA and has now become a Governor. But I am doubtful how things will be done just by naming. Lok Bhavan is an appropriate decision," he said.

Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman offered a more critical view, arguing that the renaming reflects a pattern by the BJP government to focus on symbolic gestures rather than substantive action. He asserted, "What do you gain by changing the name from Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan? Nobody is gaining anything. The Governor’s House, which was supposed to safeguard and act as a watchdog of the Constitution, has now become a political instrument for the party in power. They are misusing the Governor’s House. The Governor could have reacted to many things — corruption, goondaism, looting, arson, violence, etc. The Governor is not active," said Sudip. He claimed that this is a mere attempt to confuse the people and divert attention from failures.

Another statement from the Congress MLA underscored the party’s scepticism. "Will the people get anything by changing the name? If people gain, we will not object; we will welcome it. Otherwise, this is a step to divert attention from their failures and hide them. Raja is not linked with Raj Bhavan; if they think like this, they should change the name of Rajneeti to Lok Neeti," he added.