Folk artist Raju Mog from Tripura has received the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2025 for his contribution to preserving and promoting the state's traditional Sangrain dance.

Hailing from Daspara in Bir Chandra Manu under the Santirbazar subdivision of South Tripura district, Mog has spent nearly two decades practising and promoting the indigenous dance form, earning recognition for his efforts to preserve Tripura's cultural heritage.

The award was presented to him by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at a ceremony held at Rabindra Bhavan in the Meghdoot Theatre Complex. Mog received an angavastram and a copper plaque in recognition of his contribution to India's diverse cultural traditions.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Mog described the achievement as a collective success and thanked his family, teachers, mentors, fellow artists, well-wishers and the Mog community for their continued support.

He also acknowledged the contributions of his maternal uncle, Congthing Mog, and mentor Krairi Mog Choudhury, crediting their guidance and encouragement for helping him develop his artistic skills and dedication to Sangrain dance.

The ceremony honoured 55 young artists from across the country in five categories for their contributions to India's cultural landscape.

Mog's recognition has brought renewed national attention to Tripura's indigenous performing arts and highlighted the role of traditional artists in preserving cultural practices for future generations.