Tripura is set to establish the state’s first Solar Village in Rangachhara village under Mohanpur Sub-division of the West District.



Speaking on the matter, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the first solar village in the state would be Rangachhara in Mohanpur sub-division, where 600 families will receive electricity through solar energy.



“In Rangachhara village, there are 600 families, and we want to bring all of them under solar coverage. This will be the first such initiative in Tripura, which will be known as a Solar Gram or Solar Village. Every house already has an electric connection, and now we are adding solar connections, which will significantly reduce power bills. We are going to generate 60 kilowatts of power from here, which will go to the state government. Not a single rupee will be taken from the villagers. The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has set up solar pumps along with a water treatment plant. Once the project is completed, the central government is considering declaring Rangachhara Gram as a Solar Gram,” said Nath.



The Minister added that the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency, under the Power Department, is actively working towards this goal.



“Once the project is launched, the electricity bills of the citizens in this village will reduce significantly. Today, ahead of the festival of lights, I visited Rangachhara and met the villagers. The entire village is waiting for an early Diwali,” he added.



The Tripura government has set a target of installing 50,000 solar plants across the state during the current fiscal year, and the installation of 12,800 solar plants has already been completed.