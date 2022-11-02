Shrinking finances, lack of support among inhabitants, and multi-layer security arrangements in areas susceptible to militancy threats posed a tough challenge for the NLFT to continue with a tag 'Armed rebellion', said a report.

However, the rebel group militant outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is still operating from the neighboring country and has two camps, said the report.

As per the ‘confidential report’ accessed by India Today NE which was prepared during a meeting last year, 2021 in Agartala stated that most of the leaders of the Biswa Mohan faction of NLFT are in still Bangladesh.

It also said that the National Liberation Front of Tripura, a banned militant group, is losing its way because it is facing acute trouble on financial front as well as support from local inhabitants.

According to the report, "Deliberating upon inputs related to leadership profiling, organizational structure, and camps of NLFT (BM), the current strength of NLFT (BM) Outfits is approximately 40," and the majority of the outfits' leaders are located in Bangladesh.

The report went on to say that "a small group led by Dilip Debbarma has influence in the Baramura Ranges, Khowai, Champahour, Mugiakami, and Teliamura Police Stations under the Khowai District," and that "the movement of this group is observed in Ganganagar, Raishyabari, Gandachera, and Chawmanu under the district Dhalai."

About the camps, the security agencies in the said report claimed that two camps including Silchari and Ujjanchari under District Rangamati of Bangladesh are still there while two safe houses are also being used by NLFT cadres including one is ‘Dhaka Safe House’ and another is ‘Chittagong Safe House’.

“Besides that, the Segunbagan transit camp in Bangladesh is functional from October 2020 onwards. This camp has no permanent infrastructure and mostly they have built some Bamboo structures. All the cadres used open spaces and some polythene sheets to sleep during the night in the rainy season”, the report said.

While the security agencies have claimed that the outfit is still active, is presently suffering from financial crises and its organization, as well as top leadership, is under deep stress financially.

Notably, the NLFT was formed in 1989 with the objective to liberate Tripura from the union of India, deporting all foreigners who entered Tripura after 1956, and restoring alienated tribal's lands.

Even today, the number of cadres is less than 10% of the total number of armed men when the insurgency was at its height in Tripura.

'In addition, "in recent times, several people laid down arms and ammunition in front of Assam Rifle troopers to join the mainstream life," the report noted.

"This is a fact that some top leaders of these groups try to ratchet up the activities by conducting fresh recruitment drives", added the report while suggesting that the NLFT groups are also running out of arms and ammunition in addition to funds. However, when they learn of the dubious intentions of militant groups, today's youth distance themselves from illegal activities, even if they fall into their trap.

One of Agartala's most important militant groups, the NLFT, called for the sovereign Tripuri state to start an armed revolt against the state.

It's important to note that this group has carried out numerous murders, kidnappings, and ambushes on security personnel in the past.

