In a major push towards enhancing transparency and efficiency in land-related services, the Tripura government’s Revenue Department has announced a series of digital reforms aimed at streamlining revenue administration and improving service delivery for citizens.



The Revenue Department official said that to increase transparency, information related to the inheritance of registered documents will be uploaded online, enabling potential buyers to verify land ownership before making purchases.



“A 14-digit unique Land Parcel Identification Number is also being assigned to each land plot for easier identification. To protect sensitive data and prevent irregular access, a cyber security audit of 12 software platforms used by the Revenue Department—such as e-Land, Court Monitoring System, Tripura Web Map, Land Services, and the National Generic Document System—has been conducted. All these steps are significantly strengthening the revenue administration, enhancing transparency and efficiency, and improving service delivery to citizens”, said the official on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today directed the district administrations to strictly implement the Land Revenue Act, along with the relevant rules and regulations, and instructed that no violations should be allowed under any circumstances.



CM Saha said this during a meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee, held under his chairmanship, to consider proposals seeking permission for the diversion of water bodies and the sale and transfer of allotted land.



Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Revenue and Tribal Welfare Department; Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary, Law Department; and other officials were present at the meeting. District Magistrates and Collectors of all districts also participated through video conference.



A total of 149 applications were considered by the Advisory Committee during the meeting. Of these, 61 were for permission for water body diversion and 88 were for sale permission of allotted land.

In today’s meeting, the Chief Minister directed the district administrations to strictly enforce the Land Revenue Act and associated rules. He emphasized that these rules must not be violated under any circumstances.



He further stressed the need to maintain strict vigilance on land transfers, name transfers, and the diversion of agricultural land and water bodies.



The meeting also decided to form a committee at the sub-division level under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, comprising other officers of the sub-division, including the Medical Officer, to scrutinize applications seeking permission for the sale of allotted land. This committee will verify the authenticity and necessity of each application through a transparent process.