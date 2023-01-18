Indigenous people's Front of Tripura (IPFT) the ruling ally has decided to form 'unity' with Tipra Motha ahead of the Assembly poll slated to be held in February next.

Earlier on January 13, India Today NE broke the report of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) joining hands with the Opposition party Tipra Motha, headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, head of the erstwhile Royal house of Tripura.

Further, the IPFT leader revealed this in an exclusive conversation with India Today NE. “We have decided to merge with Tipra Motha in the best interests of Tiprasa’s survival and for Tripuri people. When we return from Guwahati, we will consult with our party colleagues and executive members. Our demand is the same, which is the establishment of statehood based on the sixth schedule under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution. This is our goal, this is our vision. And we are coming together with the same vision and will officially declare it after consulting with party members,” said Aghore Debbarma.

Also Read: IPFT set to dump BJP and join hands with Tipra Motha, will relaunch as a new party

While confirming the same, the IPFT in its letter to Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya, the president of IPFT, Prem Kumar Reang said, "I am desired to acknowledge with thanks, the receipt of your letter dated January 13. Officially, I received your letter in January. I am writing this letter to express my sincere gratitude for the proposal to "unite IPFT and TIPRA in any form for solving the question of survivability and existence of the Tiprasas with an endeavour of achieving our demand for Tipraland and Greater Tipraland State".

Welcoming the decision, the IPFT president further said, "I welcomed the opportunity to meet with you personally to discuss a broad range of issues of common interest of both the party. Please, fix the date, time and venue as per your convenience and availability. Bubagra, please, communicate with us in a line of reply".

Earlier, the Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot has written a letter to the IPFT and sought the support of the party by forming unity in a move to achieve greater Tipraland.