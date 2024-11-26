The Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Aditya Mishra, announced on November 26 that the newly constructed land port in Sabroom, South District, is expected to become operational by the end of this year or early 2025.



During his visit to the Sabroom Land Port, LPAI Chairman Mishra held meetings with officials, stakeholders, and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking to reporters, Mishra explained that the Sabroom Land Port, initially scheduled to commence operations on August 14, had been delayed due to political developments in Bangladesh.

“We conducted a conference with stakeholders at the Sabroom Land Port to discuss its progress. While we aimed to operationalise the port by August 14, political changes in Bangladesh caused delays. However, we are striving to make this route functional as soon as possible, as it will greatly benefit both states by boosting tourism and trade. We anticipate it will be operational by the end of this year or early next year. Despite some instability, the two countries are closely connected in many ways, and this route will be advantageous for both sides,” Mishra stated.

Tripura currently has two land ports - one in Agartala under West District and another at Srimantapur of Sepahijala District.