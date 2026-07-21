Tripura's sacred Snan Yatra marks ceremonial start of Kharchi Festival

The sacred Snan Yatra (holy bathing ritual) of the revered Chaturdasha Devata was held on July 21, marking the ceremonial beginning of Tripura's iconic Kharchi Festival, which officially begins on Wednesday at the Chaturdasha Devata Temple premises in Old Agartala.

The traditional ritual was performed at the Howrah River bathing ghat in accordance with centuries-old customs. The ceremonies were led by the chief priest of the Chaturdasha Devata Temple, Durga Manikya Debbarma, along with other temple priests.

The holy procession witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees and local residents, who gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and take part in the religious observances.

Among those present were Kharchi Festival Committee Chairman and MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Old Agartala Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Jharna Rani Das, noted social worker Rajesh Bhowmik, and several other dignitaries.

The week-long Kharchi Festival, one of Tripura's most significant religious and cultural celebrations, will be inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha. He will be joined by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, MLA Swapna Debbarma, and other public representatives.

Held annually, the Kharchi Festival is dedicated to the worship of the Chaturdasha Devata—the fourteen guardian deities of the erstwhile Tripura kingdom. The festival attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from across the state and beyond, showcasing Tripura's rich spiritual heritage and cultural traditions.