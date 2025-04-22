In a moment that has filled Tripura with pride, Sagar Datta Majumdar from Agartala has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 317 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024, the results of which were declared today.

Sagar’s journey is one of grit, excellence, and relentless perseverance. A product of Ramakrishna Mission School, Agartala, he completed his Class 10 with a stellar 95% in 2016, followed by his Class 12 in 2018. He pursued a Physics Honours degree from the prestigious Ramjas College, Delhi University, graduating in 2019.

The son of Tushar Datta Majumdar and Gauri Datta Majumdar—a former ONGC employee—Sagar has been based in Delhi since 2020, preparing with quiet determination.



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Earlier this year, Sagar had topped the Tripura Public Service Examination and is currently serving in the Tripura Civil Service, where he has already begun to earn respect for his professionalism and dedication.

His achievement has sparked celebration across Tripura, especially among aspiring civil servants. For many, Sagar's journey stands as a beacon of hope and perseverance in one of India’s most demanding competitive examinations.