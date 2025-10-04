Tripura’s Samuel Debbarma tops NE Zone in AITT 2025, honoured by PM Modi

In a moment of pride for Tripura, Samuel Debbarma, a trainee of the Mechanic Diesel Trade (2024–25) at Government ITI Teliamur of Kowai District has been declared the Topper of the North-East Zone under the All India Trade Test (AITT) 2025 conducted by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).



Tripura SC Welfare and ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das announced this and congratulated Samuel on his remarkable achievement, calling it a “proud moment for Tripura’ on his Facebook.



Samuel received the prestigious award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 4th Kaushal Dikshan Samaroh 2025, a recognition that highlights his dedication and hard work in the field of skill development.

Minister Das expressed his heartfelt congratulations, stating, “Receiving this esteemed award from the Prime Minister is a testament to Samuel’s perseverance and excellence. It is indeed a matter of great pride for our state.”



He said this achievement not only brings recognition to Samuel but also showcases the quality of training and skill development being imparted at Govt. ITI Teliamura, encouraging more students to excel in technical education and vocational training.