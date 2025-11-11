Tripura's Sepahijala wins India's best district award at National Water Awards 2024

Sepahijala district of Tripura has earned national recognition after being named the Best District in the 6th National Water Awards 2024, becoming the only district from the North Eastern region to receive this honour.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, during a press event at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi, on November 11. The awards were declared by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

A total of 46 winners, including joint awardees, were recognised across 10 categories, which covered areas such as Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution, Best Civil Society, and Best Individual.

Each recipient will be honoured with a citation, trophy and cash prize (for selected categories) for their contributions to water conservation and management.

The award ceremony is scheduled for November 18 at 11:30 AM in the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event will be graced by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as the Chief Guest.

Officials said Sepahijala’s recognition reflects Tripura’s growing emphasis on sustainable water management and community-driven conservation efforts, marking a proud moment for the state and the entire North Eastern region.