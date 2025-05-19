Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura has made history with the birth of three tiger cubs — the first time since the zoo’s establishment in 1972 that such an event has occurred.

Zoo director Biswajit Das confirmed that the cubs were born on May 11 to a tigress brought from West Bengal last year as part of an animal exchange programme. "A pair of tigers was brought to the Sepahijala Zoo from West Bengal in February last year. On May 11, the tigress gave birth to three cubs," he said.

This marks a significant milestone for the state’s only zoo, boosting its tiger population to five. “The mother and her three cubs are doing well inside the enclosure, while the male tiger has been moved from there as part of precautionary measures,” Das added.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the first-time mother and her cubs, zoo authorities have installed 11 CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring. Public access to the enclosure has been restricted to prevent any stress on the animals.

Feeding routines have also been adjusted. “We are giving balanced food to the tigress. Besides supplying fresh meat, we are offering her soup twice or thrice a day so that the cubs get enough milk,” Das said.

The last recorded tiger birth attempt at the zoo was in 2014, when a tigress gave birth to a stillborn cub.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma praised the development as a step forward in conservation. “The birth of these cubs is a positive sign for tiger conservation efforts at the zoo,” he stated. He also reiterated the state's ambition to enhance the zoo’s standing: “We are making efforts to make Sepahijala Zoo a world-class facility. If the Central Zoo Authority extends a helping hand to train our people and the Centre provides support, we would be able to develop it further.”

In 2024–25, Sepahijala Zoo recorded a footfall of approximately 1.70 lakh visitors, underscoring its role as a key wildlife attraction in the region. (PTI)