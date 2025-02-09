Tripura's very own Shrabani Debnath has etched her name in history as one of the coaches behind the Indian women’s team that triumphed in the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup held in Kuala Lumpur recently.



Her journey from a dedicated player to a celebrated coach is one of perseverance, passion, and hard work.

The India Women's Team won the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 final after defeating South Africa Women's team by 9 wickets.



Speaking with India Today NE, Shrabani said that she began her coaching career in 2014 and over the last six years, she has served as a fielding coach in the National Cricket Academy (NCI) camps.



For the past nine months, she and her team meticulously prepared the squad for the T20 World Cup, training and monitoring 30 players through various camps, domestic tournaments, and competitive matches.



“In the 2023 T20 World Cup, we had renowned players like Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma. However, this time, the batch was completely raw with no prior international experience. Despite this, they performed exceptionally well, and I credit the entire team for their hard work,” Shrabani shared.



She said that she had to make a tough decision in 2011 when she left playing cricket professionally to focus on her career.



“Despite limited playing experience at the highest level, I pursued coaching with determination. After completing my graduation, I trained at Lakshmibai National College in Kerala, coaching college students. Then moved to Hyderabad, where I coached boys in an international school”, said Shrabani.

Her extensive coaching journey took her to multiple states and associations.



After gaining experience in various coaching roles, she joined the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) in 2016 as the U-23 team coach for two years. Later, she signed a contract with the BCCI to coach Arunachal Pradesh before moving to Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur, where she worked for three years. Eventually, she returned to Tripura to train the Under-19 team.



Speaking about the World Cup U-19 T20, Shrabani acknowledged that coaching a T20 team is always challenging, as the game can change in an instant.



However, she and her team prepared thoroughly, keeping in mind the pitch and conditions in Malaysia.

“We developed the players' skills and instilled confidence in them without creating pressure. We focused on building their mental resilience and tactical awareness,” she explained.



She emphasized the importance of infrastructure and continuous preparation for success. “Without proper training facilities, achieving success is difficult. Preparation must be continuous and systematic,” she stated.



Shrabani credits her family, particularly her father and uncle, who have a background in sports, for their unwavering support throughout her journey.



She also expressed her happiness at the growing number of female cricketers in Tripura.

“Today, more girls in Tripura are taking up cricket, and parents are increasingly supportive of their daughters pursuing the sport. This is a significant step forward for women's cricket in the state,” she said