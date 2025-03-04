Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today announced that the state would get another railway track connecting Dharmanagar in the North District to Kailashahar of Unakoti District. Additionally, the state’s tallest building, housing all directorates under one roof, will come up at Gurkhabasti, Agartala.

The Chief Minister made this announcement after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various projects in Unakoti District.

“This is indeed a happy moment for the people of Kailashahar Sub-division as we are laying the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 162 crore. A few days ago, the first ALIMCO Auxiliary Production Centre for artificial limb production in the Northeast was set up in Bishalgarh. Similarly, one after another, companies are coming to Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the Northeast to become self-sufficient,” he said.

The event was held at the BDO office complex at Chandipur, Kailashahar.

Dr. Saha criticized opposition parties for frequently claiming that they do not see any development in Tripura.

“I want to remind them that when PM Modi conducted the surgical strike, the opposition also asked for proof. That’s why I say, whenever we inaugurate any project, opposition leaders should come and witness the development. PM Modi has always said that without developing the Northeast, India's overall development is not possible, and this work has already begun. Before the 2018 Assembly elections, PM Modi said that if the BJP formed the government, he would implement the HIRA model. He has delivered on that promise by strengthening internet connectivity, national highways, and railway infrastructure in Tripura. Airways have also seen significant development. This is real development, made possible by the double-engine government. Peace and good law and order are necessary for development, and since PM Modi came to power, several peace pacts have been signed, restoring peace in the Northeast,” Dr. Saha stated.

He further mentioned that many investors are coming to Tripura due to the transparent governance and peaceful environment in the state.

“A few days ago, we held an investor summit where around 87 investors signed MoUs with Tripura worth Rs 3,700 crore across different sectors. Such developments were never seen before. In terms of GSDP, Tripura is now in the second position in the Northeast. Per capita income has also increased. We are focusing on industrial growth through MSMEs. During my recent meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he assured me that work on railway infrastructure would continue and confirmed that another railway track from Dharmanagar to Kailashahar would be developed soon. People have trusted us and given us power for the second time. They have faith in us. Our government is working to solve problems, whereas the previous government used to create them," he said.

"We have also decided to construct the tallest building in Tripura at Gurkhabasti, spending Rs 134 crore, where all directorates will come under one roof. Construction of a G+14 multi-storeyed office building is already underway,” he added.