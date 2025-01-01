Mousumi Oraon, a footballer from a humble background in north Tripura, has brought about a notable change in her community. The daughter of a daily-wage labourer in the region’s tea gardens, her journey to representing the Tripura senior women’s football team has encouraged many young girls to pursue the sport.

Her rise began four years ago when she was selected to play in an age-group national championship of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This achievement turned her into a local sensation, encouraging hundreds of girls in the region to follow her path.

"Earlier, there were only a few girls, including Mousumi, who played football. Today, our Phulo Jhano Athletic Club boasts over 150 girls actively pursuing the sport," said Joydip Roy, a social worker and the backbone of the club.

The club operates four teams: three in the Khelo India Asmita League for under-13, under-15, and under-17 girls, and one in the Tripura Football Association’s women’s league. According to Pranab Roy, president of the Baikuntha Nath Memorial Trust, this surge in participation has brought significant social change.

“This region, home to several tea gardens, has long struggled with poverty, lack of education, and early child marriages. Introducing football through the Phulo Jhano Athletic Club has provided these girls with a new direction and hope," he said.

For many, football has become a gateway to a better future. Girls like Kunti Oraon, Sabamani Oraon, and Anita Gaur have followed in Mousumi's footsteps, earning opportunities to represent Tripura in various age-group teams.

The Khelo India leagues have played a crucial role in this transformation, offering the girls a platform to compete and grow. Amit Chaudhuri, honorary secretary of the Tripura Football Association, said, "The Phulo Jhano Athletic Club consistently performs well in the leagues. Their participation is a testament to the potential of these young athletes."

However, financial challenges persist. "Money is our biggest issue," admitted Joydip Roy. "We cover everything from training and equipment to travel and food during tournaments. Rising costs often leave us struggling, but the determination of these girls keeps us going."

Mousumi’s elder sister, Prabasini, was a budding footballer herself but chose to sacrifice her dreams to support Mousumi’s journey.