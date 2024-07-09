In a major boost of the tourism sector in Tripura, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi who arrived here today has said that government has taken steps for the development of spiritual and adventure tourism which will soon take on a new shape.

Gopi chaired a review meeting at the State Guest House with officials from the Tourism Department, alongside Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Choudhary.

Addressing the media, Gopi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent interviews with Malayalam channels, where Modi suggested that Kerala's tourism model should inspire tourism across India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that India’s tourism can mirror Kerala's," Gopi stated, advocating for national adoption of Kerala's unique tourism elements for enhanced sector outcomes. He also outlined plans to innovate spiritual and adventure tourism.

Regarding ongoing projects, Gopi noted, "We have ongoing projects needing increased funding. I will discuss this with the cabinet chief, hopeful for resolution."

On new initiatives, Gopi mentioned, "Though we discussed excellent ideas, their implementation requires cabinet approval."

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Choudhary added, "We had a thorough discussion on ongoing projects with senior officials present." Gopi is set to chair a review meeting with ONGC at Tripura Asset and visited the Akhaura Border Check Post during his three-day visit to Tripura, touring various regions.