‘RISA’, the traditional attire from Tripura, has been accorded the Geographical Indication (GI) registration, commonly known as GI tag.

Sharing this news on social media, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said ‘Tripura Risa’ getting GI (Geographical Indication) Tag.

“Heartiest congratulations to all artisans particularly those from Killa Mahila Cluster promoted by TRLM on ‘Tripura Risa’ getting GI (Geographical Indication) Tag. This will definitely help our signature garment to get international recognition”, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Killa Mahila Cluster Level Federation (CLF) of Gomati District, supported by Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), has done the registration of RISHA under Geographical Indication (GI).

“Tripura Risa Textile” are known for their, surprising and stylish designs, exclusive multicolored combinations and lasting texture. This cloth won accolade from international weaving stalwarts. It also carries a great significance of their art of Tripuri. The Tripuri tribal women make all the fabrics including Risa with the help of loin loom, They make Risa with multicolored warp and weft threads on t his loom, and create the most amazing, stylish designs.

Bright colour combinations and intricate texture is atypical of this beautiful fabric. The Tripuris have a great knowledge of multicolored design weaving which have been handed down to them from generation to generation.