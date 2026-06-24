Tripura's traditional Sarinda secures GI tag, becomes state's fourth heritage product

Tripura's traditional string instrument, the Sarinda, has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a major boost for the state's indigenous cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

Registered as "Tripura Sarinda (Musical Instrument)", the recognition is expected to strengthen efforts to preserve one of the state's oldest folk instruments while creating greater awareness of Tripura's musical traditions across the country and beyond.

Chief Minister Manik Saha described the development as a "proud moment" for the state, saying the GI tag would help preserve and promote Tripura's traditional musical heritage while opening up new opportunities for artisans and musicians.

"The GI tag for Tripura Sarinda is a proud moment for our state. It will play a crucial role in preserving and promoting our traditional musical heritage while creating new opportunities for artisans and musicians," Saha said.

The chief minister also congratulated the artisans, craftsmen and musicians whose efforts helped secure the recognition, noting that their work has kept alive one of Tripura's most cherished musical traditions.

With the addition of the Sarinda, Tripura now has four GI-tagged products. The list already includes Tripura Queen Pineapple, Tripura Risha and Pachra (Rignai) and Matabari Pera.

Traditional musician Khetra Mohan Debbarma described the Sarinda as an integral part of Tripura's indigenous culture, saying it has been used by generations of tribal communities.

"Sarinda is a proud and essential musical instrument of our Tripura state. We have been using this instrument for generations," he said, adding that the instrument continues to feature prominently in cultural performances and exhibitions linked to the state's royal and tribal heritage.

Young tribal artist Athukuri Debbarma welcomed the recognition, calling it an important acknowledgement of Tripura's tribal heritage. He thanked both the Centre and the state government for supporting efforts to secure the GI tag.

A handcrafted bowed string instrument, the Sarinda is closely associated with the folk music traditions of Tripura's indigenous communities and remains a key symbol of the state's cultural identity. The GI recognition is expected to aid conservation efforts and provide greater support to local artisans involved in crafting and promoting the instrument.