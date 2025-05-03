Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday said the department is currently implementing various projects worth Rs 150 crore across the state.

“However, the implementation of these projects must be done with quality and completed on time. In the coming days, the Transport Department plans to bring more new projects for the people of the state,” he said.



Chowdhury made the remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Transport Department held at the Conference Hall of the State Sonartari Guest House.



The meeting included a detailed discussion on the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment' for 2024–25. Projects under this scheme include the construction of motor stands, district transport buildings, celebration of Road Safety Week, establishment of regional driving test centres, introduction of e-challan systems, development of the Vehicle and Charioteer platform, an inter-state bus terminal, promotion of the ‘Good Samaritan’ initiative, and construction of the Commissionerate building, among others.



Highlighting the inter-departmental coordination required, the minister said, “Several other departments are directly or indirectly linked to the Transport Department. Officials have been directed to ensure quality execution of all projects and adhere to timelines to avoid any negligence.”

He also emphasized the importance of public awareness, stating that Road Safety Week is observed annually by the Transport and Traffic Departments. “This initiative should be expanded to the grassroots level, including schools and colleges,” he added.

Speaking on the central government's ‘Good Samaritan’ initiative, the minister recalled that earlier, citizens who helped accident victims reach hospitals were awarded ₹5,000. “The current central government has rebranded the scheme as the ‘Rah Veer’ scheme and increased the incentive to Rs 25,000. However, public awareness about this scheme remains low in Tripura. District Transport Officers and the police must work together to spread the word,” he said.



Chowdhury also noted that the department has transitioned to a cashless system. “In the last financial year, the department collected Rs 155 crore in revenue. With the implementation of the cashless system, transparency has improved and revenue has increased,” he said.



Regarding the e-challan system, he mentioned that the State Bank of India, Traffic Department, NIC, and Transport Department are collaborating to develop a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to enhance transparency and efficiency.



The review meeting was attended by Transport Department Secretary C.K. Jamatia, Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury, Tourism Department Director Prashant Badal Negi, Tripura Traffic Superintendent Kanta Jangir, and other senior officials.